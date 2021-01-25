Supreme Court Won’t Take Ex-Assembly Speaker Silver’s Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't take up the case of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who's serving a 6 1/2-year prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case.

The high court on Monday declined to take up the Democrat’s appeal. Silver once was one of the three most powerful state officials.

He was ousted as speaker in 2015 and was convicted later that year.

Silver's original conviction was overturned on appeal, but Silver was convicted again in 2018.

Part of that conviction was then tossed out on another appeal, leading to yet another sentencing in July.

The 76-year-old Silver began serving his sentence in August.

