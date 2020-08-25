Syracuse Native Heading To International Space Station

Astronaut Jeanette Epps, a former Syracuse native, has been chosen for a mission to the International Space Station.

Epps was a Corcoran High School and Le Moyne College alumna. CNY Central Reports that she has been assigned to NASA's Boeing Starliner-1 mission. It's a six-month expedition planned for launch in 2021 to the I.S.S.

Epps studied physics at Le Moyne College and graduated in 1992. She went on to get her master's degree and a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.

The spaceflight will be the first for Epps, who was assigned a mission earlier in her career but was later reassigned.

NASA Astronaut Snaps Out-of-This-World Photo of Upstate New York From Space

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley certainly didn't forget his roots during his time in space. As one of the two men at the forefront of the historic NASA and SpaceX launch to the International Space Station, Hurley made sure to take a moment and capture the beauty of his home state, even if from very, very far away.

You can check out that photo here.

Hurley grew up in the Southern Tier, and while he was born in Endicott in 1966, he considers Apalachin, New York his hometown. He served a fighter pilot and test pilot in the United States Marine Corp for over 24 years, and was selected as an astronaut with NASA in 2000. Hurley piloted the historic NASA, SpaceX flight on May 30 alongside joint operations commander Bob Behnken. The flight to the International Space Station was not only the first manned flight on a commercially-built craft, the Crew Dragon, but it was also the first manned launch from U.S. soil since 2011.