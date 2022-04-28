A Syracuse woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Boscov’s store at the Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say officers responded to a call at Boscov’s at around 8:00 Tuesday night.

Boscov’s employees told police that a woman had just stolen more that $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store and fled the area in a vehicle.

Police were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby shopping plaza and identified the passenger in the vehicle, 38-year old Sonya Phillips of Syracuse, as the suspect.

Phillips was taken into custody and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony, as the merchandise which was recovered, had a total value of $1,271.

Phillips was released with an Appearance Ticket to return to New Hartford Town Court at a later date.

NEW HARTFORD POLICE ANNOUNCE TWO PROMOTIONS.

Meanwhile, New Hartford Police are announcing two recent promotions.

Sgt. Michael Kowalsi was promote to the rank of Lieutenant and Officer Peter Allen was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Lt. Kowalski is a 20-year veteran of the NHPD and St. Allen is an 11-year veteran of the department.

