Take A Look, A Private Island For Rent In The 1,000 Islands
How would to like to rent you own private island overlooking the St. Lawrence Seaway?
Watch Island is one of the 1,000 Islands and features a restored 100-year-old Victorian home.
It has ten bedrooms and four full bathrooms
The living room is furnished in antiques with piano, fireplace and views of the river.
The dining room seats 6 to 16 people, with 12 windows overlooking the seaway.
There’s also a boathouse and plenty of dock space.
Watch Island is a great location to hold any special event.
Take a look at this magnificent property in this photo gallery.
You can inquire for prices at PrivateIslandsInc.com
