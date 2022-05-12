Take Your Pick! Which Cute Animal Will Win The DEC Stamp Contest?
The cutest of wild animals are competing in this year's stamp contest. And good news, you decide the winner.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation needs your help in picking the next species to be featured on the 2022-2023 Habitat & Access Stamp. There are 5 different animals in the running this year and it's up to you to decide who the winner will be.
Northern Long-Eared Bat
A forest-dependent insectivore, who spends winters hibernating in mines or caves. They are listed as a threatened species because of white-nose syndrome, a deadly disease that affects all bats across the U.S.
Bluegill
A species of sunfish found throughout the state, mostly in shallow lakes and ponds. They are typically between 6-8 inches long, though they can reach past 10 inches. They are often the first fish caught by many beginning anglers in New York.
American Kestrel
Known nationally as the smallest and most popular member of the falcon family. As a full-grown adult, their body length is between 8-12 inches and a wingspan of 20-24 inches. You'll typically spot them in fields, grasslands, and pastures.
Karner Blue Butterfly
They are currently listed at the state and federal level as an endangered species. As a nectar-feeder, the adults play a major role in pollinating wildflowers. Their larvae feed exclusively on wild blue lupine leaves. Without these, the Karner blue would never become a butterfly.
Red Eft Salamander
Noted as one of the most popular and easily recognized salamanders in New York State. Efts will spend 2-5 years in the woods before returning to the pond as a mature newt.
You can vote for your favorite species to be featured by filling out the DEC's survey. The poll will close on May 13th, with a winner being announced on May 16th.
