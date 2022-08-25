One of the most classic stories across the sports world, is the story of "what could've been."

Get our free mobile app

If you're a sports fan, you know exactly what I mean. Your team has a star player on their roster, and fans absolutely adore them. Everyone wears their jersey, everyone cheers their name, and everyone is excited every time they take the field or court.

Then, they get hurt. Granted, this happens all of the time in sports, so you don't worry. That said, one injury becomes multiple, and slowly, your team's star begins to lose their shine. Their production falls off, and they become a shell of themselves before ultimately calling it quits.

New York sports teams are no strangers to this concept, as fans in the Empire State have lost a few perennial All-Stars, and Hall-of-Fame caliber players, to a rash of injuries.

Here are ten players that fit that category, and the stories behind their demise.

Ten New York Athletes' Careers Cut Short by Brutal Injuries New York sports fans have seen a number of incredible athletes over the years, but a few of those careers were cut short by a string of brutal injuries.

Ten Times New York Football Teams Played for the Super Bowl The Giants, Jets and Bills have all made it to the NFL's highest peak, but not every team was good enough to win. Here are ten times NY teams played for the Super Bowl.