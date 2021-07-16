It was a beautiful night in New Hartford at the Shopping Center. Fire trucks and emergency vehicles from all over Central New York were on hand for you and your family to get an up-close and personal look.

There were fire apparatus galore from Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties in New Hartford for the 17th Fire Truck Spectacular. Not all the fire trucks were new; plenty of bright and shiny antique fire engines were on display.

The history of the old-time trucks is mind-blowing and what they had to go through to extinguish a fire is crazy compared to today. Talk about dedication and determination. That was the number one characteristic of firemen back in the old days.

Fire personal participated in contests like the fastest to dress in protective gear and an ice cream eating contest (how can they do that without getting that debilitation brain freeze?). The spectators LOVED it. They were also available to talk about their experiences and encourage others to consider volunteering as there is a severe shortage locally and nationwide.

The New York State Police and their K-9 unit and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were on hand to chat, and we got to see some of their specialized life-saving equipment.

We're waiting on the estimated number of spectators at the 17th annual event. Jeremiah B Frog had his photo taken with hundreds of fans. Make sure you check out the gallery below.

We're already looking forward to the 18th Annual New Hartford Fire Department Fire Truck Spectacular. Are You?

