The New Hartford Fire Department Fire Truck Spectacular Is Back!

First responders across Central New York are happy to come together once again for an event like no other.

The New Hartford Fire Department is proud to once again bring back the Fire Truck Spectacular on Thursday, July 21st. Everyone in the community is welcome to come down and spend an evening of fun at the New Hartford Shopping Center.

Fire trucks and departments from Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison County will be at the event, happy to display all they have to offer. Last year there were even restored fire trucks from residents not even in a department.

The yearly event is a great time for everyone of any age. Residents can hop behind the wheel of an real fire truck and see the equipment firefighters use in their community. This is a great opportunity for future firefighters as well.

Not only can you check out the fire trucks, but enjoy food with the family while you're there as well. There will be a variety of food trucks set up, ready to quench your hunger throughout the evening.

Once again, the 18th Annual NHFD Fire Truck Spectacular is being held on Thursday, July 21st at the New Hartford Shopping Center. It'll kick off at 6:00pm, but feel free to stop in any time to join the fun.

If you're interested in becoming a firefighter, odds are your local department is looking for people to join. Contact them via phone, email, or in person to learn more.

