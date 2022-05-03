The 10 Best Towns For A Relaxing Weekend Getaway In New York

Sometimes you just need a break from the grind. In New York, the beauty is that you don't have to travel very far.

There are so many places to go in the Empire State. Whether it be a place with activity or natural beauty.

We All Have One Place We Love To Go

Maybe it is as simple as taking an hour ride to Old Forge. Many in Central New York do so. A short trip to the base of the Adirondacks is never a bad choice. Maybe this summer, you want to find someplace new though.

Living In Central New York Makes These Options Amazing

One of the biggest perks about living in Central New York is that literally, we are in the middle of the state. So traveling to any of these destinations isn't a bad idea. Even if you only want to go for only one night, it doesn't have to be an extended trip because you are so close you can just drive.

What Do You Look For In A Weekend Getaway?

If memories are what you want to make, any of the options from Culture Trip are a great choice. Maybe you want the natural scenery that the Adirondacks can offer. What about some water, but you don't want to drive to the ocean. Even national landmarks could be a reason you want to go somewhere. In Upstate New York, we have it all, so take advantage of it this summer.

How many of these 10 places have you been to?

10 Places For A Relaxing Weekend Getaway In New York

Any places we miss, let us know through our station app.

