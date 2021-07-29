The gym portion of the old Utica Free Academy High School on Kemble Street in for sale by the Utica Urban Renewal Agency.

The city obtained the building through a tax foreclosure.

The asking price is $200,000.

Utica Free Academy closed in 1990, when it consolidated with Proctor High School

The combined entity operated briefly at UFA's original facility under the name Utica Senior Academy, but by 1993 it was reverted to the Proctor name.

For a short time, it was used as the Cosmopolitan Center.

The portion of the building has 18,000 square feet of space and includes:

Multiple classrooms

A Gym on the 2nd Floor

A Music Room on the First floor

A Small Theater in the basement

There is no parking for the facility.

It is attached to a lager building that includes the Focus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Kemble St. and the Sister Rose Vincent Family Medicine Center on Hobart St.

The Utica Urban Renewal Agency will be making appointments and accepting application until September 3, 2021.

All offers will be reviewed by the board on September 9, 2021.

The agency will be showing properties between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm only.

You must call the office at (315) 792-0112 to set an appointment. Appointments cannot be set up from the internet.

The URA is currently short staffed, and they are doing our best to accommodate customers.

You can take a virtual tour of the property in the gallery below.

