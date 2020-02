Utica Police have arrested a third person in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Wednesday on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue.

31-year old Jazzian Jenkins of Utica is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

39-year-old Kimberly Felton and 35-year-old Clifton Mercer, both of Utica, were arrested earlier this week on multiple drug and weapons charges.