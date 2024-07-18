This Day in the Near Future is Upstate NY’s Worst Night of Sleep

Yes, there's a study for everything and now, according to Amerisleep, there is actually a night in the very near future that is New York's worst night for sleep, according to a study.

The study looks at each state and for New York, the worst night of the year for sleep will be Sunday, July 28th.

Here's how they come up with this date:

•Study identifies each state’s hottest and most humid night of the year.

•New Yorkers can look forward to better sleep after July 28th.

Even in a typical summer, many people experience restless nights as high temperatures, which prevents them from getting a good night’s sleep. This year, huge swathes of America, including New York, have been affected by relentless heatwaves, forcing millions to endure sleepless nights. Although air conditioning is prevalent in many households, particularly in the southern states, many people have had to cut back on their AC use due to the high energy costs associated with it. The end result, is a bad night for sleep.

Amerisleep recently carried out a study by analyzing 30 years of weather data from Weatherspark to identify each state’s hottest and most humid nights of the summer to gain an average date - the night when Americans can expect to have the worst sleep. According to their findings, the (statistically) worst night for sleep in New York is set for Sunday (July 28th). New Yorkers can rest assured that the worst nights of sleep will soon be behind them, paving the way for more restful slumber in the future.

For the rest of America, aside from climate change-caused heatwaves, the statistically hottest and most humid night of the year will occur in the remaining weeks of July and early August. Southern Californians will experience the longest wait for their worst night’s sleep, which falls on Friday, August 9th.

How Can You Get a Better Night's Sleep?

Amerisleep has included some tips for better sleep during heatwaves:

•Optimize Your Bedroom Environment: Use fans, blackout curtains, and light bedding to keep your sleeping area cool throughout the day.

•Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

•Adjust Sleepwear: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to bed.

•Cool Down Before Bed: Take a cool shower or use a damp washcloth on your neck and wrists to lower your body temperature.

•Use a Fan: Fans circulate air and create a cooling effect, even if the temperature in the room is warm.

•Limit AC Use Smartly: If energy costs are a concern, set your AC to a higher temperature or use it for shorter periods to cool the room before bedtime.

