Those Aren’t Ladybugs Swarming Your Upstate NY Home! Should You Kill Them?

If you think that you are seeing a lot of ladybugs this fall, you aren't entirely wrong. There is a mix of ladybugs and Asian beetles that are covering a lot of Upstate NY siding and swarming homes.

What's The Difference Between Ladybugs & Asian Beetles?

Ladybugs have round bodies, red wings, and some black spots. They are harmless insects that are often believed to bring good luck. They also do not travel in groups or look to enter places to get warm. They don't do any damage to crops or bite. Asian beetles, on the other hand, have very few spots, if any, and travel in large groups. When it is warm out, they look to find shelter inside homes because they know the colder weather is coming.

Are Asian Beetles Harmful?

The Asian Beetle does not bite but if they are threatened it will release a foul-smelling, yellowish fluid. If they do get inside your home, they can stain furniture, walls, and fabric. This is its defense mechanism.

Why Are They Trying to Get Inside?

With the winter months coming, Asian beetles look to come inside to stay warm. If they stay outside they lay dormant and will eventually die in the elements. If they come inside to a warmer climate they will survive for a short time but ultimately will die if food isn't available according to WGME.com.

How Do You Get Rid of Them?

Experts say the best way to get rid of the beetles is to simply sweep or vacuum them up.