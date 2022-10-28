Those Aren&#8217;t Ladybugs Swarming Your Upstate NY Home! Should You Kill Them?

Those Aren’t Ladybugs Swarming Your Upstate NY Home! Should You Kill Them?

Canva

If you think that you are seeing a lot of ladybugs this fall, you aren't entirely wrong. There is a mix of ladybugs and Asian beetles that are covering a lot of Upstate NY siding and swarming homes.

Chrissy Townsquare Media
loading...

What's The Difference Between Ladybugs & Asian Beetles?

Ladybugs have round bodies, red wings, and some black spots. They are harmless insects that are often believed to bring good luck. They also do not travel in groups or look to enter places to get warm. They don't do any damage to crops or bite. Asian beetles, on the other hand, have very few spots, if any, and travel in large groups. When it is warm out, they look to find shelter inside homes because they know the colder weather is coming.

Canva
loading...

Are Asian Beetles Harmful?

The Asian Beetle does not bite but if they are threatened it will release a foul-smelling, yellowish fluid. If they do get inside your home, they can stain furniture, walls, and fabric. This is its defense mechanism.

Canva
loading...

Why Are They Trying to Get Inside?

With the winter months coming, Asian beetles look to come inside to stay warm. If they stay outside they lay dormant and will eventually die in the elements. If they come inside to a warmer climate they will survive for a short time but ultimately will die if food isn't available according to WGME.com.

How Do You Get Rid of Them?

Experts say the best way to get rid of the beetles is to simply sweep or vacuum them up.

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
Filed Under: Asian beetles, Harmful, in your home, insects, invasion, ladybugs, pests, swarming
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WIBX 950