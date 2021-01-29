Three dozen Utica Police Benevolent Association union members are being punished for participating in what union and city officials are calling an "illegal strike."

On September 25th, 2020 City of Utica and Utica Police officials, in full transparency, released the body camera footage and details surrounding an officer involved incident. The decision to release the information and take action against the officer was in compliance with the newly passed New York State Law regarding police personnel records.

As a result of the actions taken against the longtime veteran of the police department, several officers abandoned their shifts and others called in sick for future shifts in protest of the actions taken by union and police administration. Following a lengthy investigation, union officials announced that these individuals engaged in an illegal strike, without justification.

In a joint statement released by Utica Police and the Utica Police Benevolent Association officials say, "Pursuant to the agreement, Utica Police personnel who participated in the illegal strike will forfeit pay, per New York State law. In addition, the City and PBA are engaged in discussions to resolve the pending discipline for those personnel involved in the illegal strike."

In addition to financial and other penalties, the union members have agreed to never engage in an illegal strike like this again in the future. The PBA and its members also publicly acknowledged the wrong doing back in September. Officials want to reiterate that the majority of PBA members did not participate in these actions and the union will continue to work productively to continue to move forward in a positive direction.

The Utica Police and other City officials will not be commenting further on this incident.