Three New Utica Firefighters Sworn In

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri appointed three individuals to the Utica Fire Department on Friday morning in a swearing-in ceremony at Hanna Park.

The selections were based on civil service scores, physical exams, physical agility tests, psychological exams and personal interviews.

Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the recruits, along with 22 recruits from across the state, will begin a rigorous, 14-week training program at the Utica Fire Academy starting on Monday.

Ingersoll says the Fire Academy will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College to adhere to social distancing guidelines.