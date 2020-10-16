Three Teens Push Stranger’s Broke Down Car Over Five Miles

Here's something you don't see everyday. Three teen boys helped push a stranger's broke down car over 5 miles.

Dan Morrison was on his way home from work when he saw a lady stranded after her car started smoking in the middle of an intersection. "I have been there, and it really sucks," he shared on Facebook.

The lady had just gotten the car 6 weeks before and Morrison said it looked like it would need a new engine.

A group of 3 teenagers stopped and helped push the car into a nearby lot. "The owner of the car does not know what to do. She cannot afford a tow, and can’t leave the car there," wrote Dan.

One teen is then overheard asking his friends “you boys ready for a push?”

The three young men pushed the car over 5 miles.

Dan posted the act of kindness that happened in Niagara Falls, Ontario in July of 2019 asking everyone to "share the crap out of this so these young men can get the props they deserve."

And it's still being shared!

Well done Billy, Bailey, and Aeron.

It's never too late to spread kindness.