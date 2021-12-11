The Utica Zoo's "Bright Nights" event is being cancelled tonight because of weather.

The zoo is open for normal business hours today until 4:30pm but will not host the event tonight. Bright Nights will resume tomorrow - Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 5:00pm.

A high wind advisory remains in effect until 1:00am on Sunday morning.





High temperatures are expected throughout the day and showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, is possible after 4:00pm. The National Weather Service says that wind gusts tonight could get as high as 26 mph.

National Grid has advised residents throughout Central New York that power outages are possible as well. Outages should be reported immediately to National Grid. For more information on how to check on the status of outages text the following:

Alerts: STORM to NGRID (64743)

Restoration Times: SUM City Name to NGRID (64743)

For the most up to date information on events at the Utica Zoo visit: uticazoo.org. The most current information about Bright Nights can be found at: uticazoo.org/brightnights, or on the zoo's social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

Bright Nights 2021 runs on the weekends - Friday through Sunday - through December 19th. The event features light displays, food trucks, holiday festivities, and Santa (yes, he makes a special trip to Utica for this event). Doors open at 5:00pm and the last tickets are sold at 7:00pm. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 through 12.

Most of the animals are in their backholding areas while the event is taking place, although elves and deer do attend. Children may leave letters for Santa in the special mailbox for Santa at the zoo.

