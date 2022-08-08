A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall.

The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations.

Since 2005, more than 2 million visitors have been delighting in this walk-through experience, where thousands of hand-carved pumpkins in elaborate displays light up the night.

2017 Blaze Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Two Blaze Locations

Stroll through an 18th-century landscape and discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns, with synchronized lighting and music, all designed and hand-carved at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography

Blaze: Hudson Valley at Van Cortlandt Manor

Blaze in the Hudson Valley is located on the grounds of an 18th-century estate on the banks of the Croton River in Westchester, County. Wander through the heritage gardens filled with hand-carved jack o’lanterns, past the brick ferry house, where you can see a glimpse of the Headless Horseman, and the light show at the manor house.

Credit - Tom Nycz

Blaze: Long Island at Old Bethpage Village

A 209-acre living museum village in Nassau County is the home of Long Island’s Jack O Lantern Blaze. Stroll the pumpkin trail, past 19th-century buildings, and through historic barns, to find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns.

Credit - Tom Nycz

1000 Volunteers

The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is scheduled for September 16 through November 20 in the Hudson Valley. The Long Island event will run from September 30 through November 6.

Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography

Blaze Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and seniors, $32 for anyone 17 years of age or younger, and must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time at PumpkinBlaze.org.

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

