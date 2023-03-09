Troopers Seek Help Identifying Pair Who May Have Used Fake $100 Bills
New York State Police in Oneida are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the people in the photo above who they say were caught on surveillance video. State Police say the photos depict footage of two individuals.
Troopers say the unidentified individuals used counterfeit $100 bills at Walmart stores in Northern New York. According to police, the suspects used the fake currency at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
Troopers say if anyone recognizes either or both individuals in the photos above, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.
Police did not say when the incidents occurred but the time stamps on the photo from State Police is dated December 14, 2022.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
