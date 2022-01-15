Tsunami Threat Recedes from Huge Pacific Volcanic Eruption

By NICK PERRY, Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption has begun to recede, while the extent of damage to Tonga remains unclear.

The eruption on Saturday sent tsunami waves swirling around buildings and people rushing to higher ground.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage because all internet connectivity with Tonga was lost.

Following the eruption, a tsunami advisory was issued for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.

Authorities in Southern California closed beaches and piers as a precaution.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano is located about 40 miles north of Tonga's capital.

A series of eruptions in 2014 and 2015 disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.