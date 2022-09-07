Turning Stone is getting bigger in one of the largest expansions at the resort in two decades.

The massive project will nearly double the existing convention and meeting space at the resort and create a new hotel, about the same size as the Tower Hotel, with approximately 250 guest rooms. There will also be new dining options, outdoor spaces, and additional amenities.

“Today we are experiencing record demand for hosting conferences and other events at Turning Stone that far outpaces our current hotel and convention facilities," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO.

Syracuse-based Hayner Hoyt has been hired as the General Contractor, that will utilize Central New York trade unions, creating hundreds of local construction jobs. Once the project is complete, hundreds of new permanent jobs will be available.

“As one of the largest employers and key contributors for investments that bring millions of visitors to Central New York every year, the Oneida Indian Nation has been a critical driver in the economic development of Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “This latest investment at Turning Stone Resort Casino – the largest in 20 years – expands on this partnership and, along with the Nexus Center, continues our shared goal for the revitalization of Oneida County. We know that when the Oneida Indian Nation does well, Oneida County does well, and the expansion of Turning Stone will help grow this success with increased tourism, new jobs, and more.”

Ground-breaking on the multi-year expansion is expected to take place in 2023.

