Two Illegal Handguns Removed From The Street After Traffic Stop

More illegal firearms are off the street thanks to the Utica Police Department.

Utica Police officials say an officer with the patrol division observed a dark-colored SUV allegedly speeding and committing other traffic violations on James Street Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Officials say based on the infractions observed the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which eventually pulled into a driveway on the 1600 block of Seymour Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle became argumentative and non-compliant as the officer approached the vehicle. Eventually the officer got the driver’s license and discovered that it had been suspended several times.

Due to the suspension of the license, the vehicle had to be impounded. Prior to towing, officers say an inventory was taken of the SUV and two loaded handguns were discovered. Officials say a 9 mm handgun was found under the driver's seat and a .40 caliber handgun under the passenger seat.

The driver, 33-year-old Sylvester Collins of Utica, was arrested and is facing the following charges.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Various New York State vehicle and traffic violations.

The passenger, 37-year-old Richard Greene of Utica, was arrested and charged with the following.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The vehicle was ultimately towed away and the two individuals were transported to Utica Police headquarters. If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, you're encouraged to contact police or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.