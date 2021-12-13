Two Times Isn’t Enough: Sebastian Maniscalco Adds 3rd Show For Syracuse

This isn't the first time the uber-famous comedian has had to do this either.

In many cities across the country, Sebastian Maniscalco will book shows and then add even more to the schedule. Let's take a trip down memory lane for us in Central New York. Do you remember the last time Maniscalco came to Syracuse? This was exactly what happened then too. In 2019 The Landmark Theater was also where the comedian was set to perform but tickets sold quickly and another show was scheduled.

Fast forward to 2021 and the result remains the same, ticket demand has called for another show to be added. We already had a show coming up for both Friday and Saturday, January 28th and 29th. Now instead of only the 7 pm show on Saturday, January 29th, we will also have a later performance with a 9:30 pm show. Not many tickets are left for either of the initial two shows, with the earlier show on Saturday sitting near a sell-out. But they are still able to be purchased here.

Tickets aren't on sale just yet for the late performance on Saturday yet, those will become available to you on Wednesday, December 15th at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

With clearly a knack for selling out shows left and right, Maniscalco in 2019 was the 5th highest-grossing comedian who went on tour. The other comedians who were able to gross more? Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Trevor Noah. Although at number 5, Maniscalco still earned $26 million through comedy according to Forbes in the last full year prior to the pandemic.

