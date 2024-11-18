World-Famous Comedian Savors Utica Pastries Ahead of Syracuse Performance

There is no place quite like Utica when it comes to delicious food and decadent desserts. We are especially famous for our creation of certain Italian dishes, but our pastries are pretty legendary as well. While we didn't invent the cannoli, many would argue we perfected it. That is the case with Cafe Canole in New Hartford who got the official stamp of approval from stand-up comedy royalty.

Sebastian Maniscalco brought his "It Ain't Right" Tour to the Syracuse Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial Sunday night and waiting for him in the green room was a box of incredible Cafe Canole cannolis for him to enjoy. They were so good, the comedian almost skipped his set to continue feasting on the divine creation. He said it himself!

That is quite the endorsement coming from the child of Italian immigrants who grew up in Chicago, another city brimming with fine cuisine and culture. Maniscalco had the same reaction many Central New York natives and visitors have had since Jason and Dean first opened their restaurant two decades ago.

They continue to provide Central New York with not only sweet and sensational desserts, but a fantastic dinner menu as well. If you have not tried them, get down to 1 Campion Road in New Hartford and experience their creations for yourself. Whether you're going for dinner, drinks or just dessert you will not be disappointed. Sebastian Maniscalco wasn't! If you have not seen Sebastian live and in-person or even on one of his Netflix specials, you need to do yourself that favor.

