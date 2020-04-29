Two Women Rescued After Getting Lost On Walking Trail In Rome

The Rome Fire Department was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in helping to locate two missing women near a walking trail in Rome.

Initially, the Sheriff's Office reported a police presence in a wooded area near West Thomas Street in Rome just after 8 p.m. announcing the search for the two individuals.

Officials say the two women had become lost during their walk and requested assistance. By request of the Rome Fire Department, the Sheriff's Office ATV and Drone units were dispatched to the scene.

Just before the ATV and Drone units arrived, 61-year-old Elyse Douglas-Fee of New Hartford and 64-year-old Barbara Paquette of Utica were located on the walking trail by Rome Fire.

Both women were uninjured and assisted off the trail by first-responders.