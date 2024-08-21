U.S. Senators from New York Giving Huge Boost to Local Fire Departments

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are stepping up big for the Mohawk Valley. They are providing much needed funding for local fire departments here in Oneida County and beyond.

While there was criticism earlier in the year over an apparent snub, Gillibrand's office assured the public here in the Mohawk Valley that they would not be forgotten and more money was coming. Well, those additional funds have arrived. Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday $6,451,148.56 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State would be made available.

The money will be used for critical resources such as training, recruitment, hiring, protective gear and other supplies. These are tough economic times for everyone and that includes smaller New York municipalities. These funds will give a much needed boost for some of our smaller fire departments in need.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says,

Every day, New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to defend our communities. This federal funding of over $5.6 million will help fire departments across Upstate New York recruit, hire, and train new personnel, as well as acquire the necessary equipment, training, and resources to respond to emergency situations. I’m proud to deliver this funding and will continue fighting for New York fire departments and working to ensure they are well-equipped for both their safety and that of our communities.

So who will be getting a portion of this money? Several departments from Oneida and Herkimer Counties are getting hooked up. You can see the graphic below for details.

Whether it is $7,000 or a monumental $325,000, every little bit helps to provide our local first responders with everything they need to keep us all safe.

