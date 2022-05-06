Utica Actor To Appear On One Of TV’s Most Popular Shows

You'll have to watch tonight though. Utica's very own is going to be on one of cable's biggest shows.

Meet Mu-Shaka Benson

This is the man you'll have to keep an eye out for tonight on NBC. Benson has quite an extensive IMDB profile considering he has been active for only about a decade. A bigger highlight was appearing also in Law and Order just last year.

See Him On Blacklist Tonight

2013 Summer TCA Tour - Day 4 Getty Images loading...

Blacklist is currently in its 13th season, which is incredibly impressive for any show on cable. It constantly garners buzz and is also a popular watch on Netflix too. Tonight's episode will feature Mu-Shaka Benson in the role of Val Messick. Benson is no stranger to Blacklist though, IMDB references his season 9 performance as his breakthrough role.

Major Congrats!

Tomorrow evening at 8pm ET. The first of my double episode appearance as Val Messick on @nbcblacklist. I can’t... Posted by Mu-Shaka Benson on Thursday, May 5, 2022

While there is not exactly a whole lot of information, we in Central New York can only hope this is the first of many episodes of Blacklist with Benson in it. At the moment, it isn't made clear as to whether he is written in for more than Friday night, May 6th's episode.

In fact, Benson isn't even aware of where in the episode he will be. Just imagine it, he is probably sitting somewhere in Central New York watching tonight seeing himself appear on screen like we are.

Smart tv and hand pressing remote control manaemedia loading...

Will you be watching? If you miss it, there are plenty of options to stream Blacklist as well.

