Utica And New Hartford Team Up To Celebrate 4th Of July

The City of Utica and the Town and Village of New Hartford are teaming up to celebrate the 4th of July.

The announcement was made today at Utica City Hall.

Utica's Independence Day Parade will take place on July 4th starting at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will begin at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Genesee Street and end at the New Hartford Rec Center.

Utica's Party in the Park will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Proctor Park.

New Hartford will host a 4th of July Party in the Park on July 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Sherrill Brook Park.

The parade and both celebrations will be organized by the Genesis Group.

"It is important all municipalities work together for the betterment of our community. I am pleased the City of Utica, the Town and Village of New Hartford and the Genesis Group were able to partner and coordinate family friendly events for our residents" said Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri.