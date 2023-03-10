Latest Multi-Million Dollar Investment Downtown Utica
With the dust barely settled after completion of the Utica University Nexus Center in downtown Utica, the next multi-million-dollar project in the city is already on its way.
Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city's Urban Renewal Agency has accepted an offer from Mohawk Valley Garden to purchase parcels of land on Liberty Street adjacent to the Nexus Center to construct a $25-million multi-level, multi-use building that would include retail space and apartments.
Mohawk Valley Garden Corporation CEO Rob Esche says the new building will include an over-road bridge connecting it with Nexus.
The parcels to be purchases total approximately 90,000 square-feet and the addition to downtown will further the redevelopment of Bagg's Square as a major destination for sports and entertainment, officials said.
The project is the latest addition to Bagg’s Square, which has become the city’s major destination for sports and entertainment activities.
"This project proves that the incredible growth and opportunities we have seen are just the beginning of an exciting future for the City of Utica. We’re fortunate to have partners with the vision and capabilities to continue to invest and drive new opportunities. Mohawk Valley Garden has been an essential component of the city’s rejuvenation and will be one of the anchors for years to come," Mayor Palmieri said.
