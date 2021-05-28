A gas pump at a nearby New York State Thruway service area erupted in flames early on Friday after a vehicle crashed into it.

That's according to New York State Police who say there were fortunately no injuries reported in the incident, which occurred at the Schuyler Service Area located between exit 30 in Herkimer and exit 31 in Utica at around 10:30AM Friday morning.

The entire services area was closed to the public for nearly an hour after the incident but HAS since re-opened for food and restrooms, however, fuel service was still unavailable as of 6:00PM Friday evening, New York State Police officials said.

Car crashes into gas pump causing fire at Schuyler Service Area on the New York State Thruway - May 28, 2021 (photo provided by New York State Police)

State Police said it was not clear when fuel service would be restored.

Thus far, police have not released information about the identity of the driver, any possible tickets, or what may have caused the driver to strike the gas pump.

Photos of the aftermath were provided by New York State Police.

