Nimey's New Generation Cars of Utica needs Central New York's help finding a stolen car door, and the person responsible. They even have a cash reward.

From Nimey's Facebook page, someone stole a passenger-side door off of a car on their lot. They need help tracking down the door:

"WE NEED YOUR HELP:: Last night. someone cut a passenger-side door off of a 2018 Honda Accord on our lot. We'd like to find the door and the person(s) responsible. We'll be checking our video cameras as well."

They are currently offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the door and the culprit. All tips will be kept confidential. If you have any information, you can direct message the Nimey's New Generation Cars Facebook page.

Matt Nimey says the door isn't cheap and now with repairs to the vehicle, the cost will go up even more. This is an expense they weren't expecting to have to deal with:

"Running a small, family business has challenges every day, but when we have to deal with things like this, it’s frustrating. The door is worth probably $1500, with all the repairs, it’s probably $3000. Someone knows the person that has a smashed white 2018 Accord, and we’re hoping they’ll come forward and be honest. We’re offering a reward to anyone that gives us a tip that gets us the door and the thief.”

Again, if you have any information, you can direct message the Nimey's New Generation Cars Facebook page.

