Utica Clinic Adds Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

A Utica urgent care clinic has opened up new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the first shot of the Moderna vaccine, according to a statement.

Primary Urgent Care at 1904 Genesee Street in South Utica is now offering appointment-only first dose vaccines by calling their office at 315-880-1234. The statement from Primary Urgent Care says each patient’s second dose will be guaranteed and scheduled at the time of their first dose. Moderna's vaccine calls for the second shot to be given 28 days after the first shot.

These Primary Urgent Care vaccine appointments are open to anyone age 18 and older.

The news comes as Oneida County has also announced open appointments for 8 POD locations in the area. The available shots at the county sites are Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. These appointments can be made by logging on to the County's website.

Primary Urgent Care is locally owned and operated, and is open 7 days a week - Monday

through Friday: 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, and weekends from 7:30 am - 7:30 pm at their Utica and Herkimer Locations.