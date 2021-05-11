Utica Coffee Roasting Company is honoring fallen Utica Police Officer Thomas Lindsey with the release of a new coffee blend in his honor called "The Badge 4963."

Here in Central New York, The Badge 4963 Blend is available at the Utica Coffee cafes and online. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Thomas Lindsey Foundation. This foundation is an organization that researches and analyzes violent crimes against police to help develop preventative action.

As you might remember, Lindsey was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on Neilson Street in Utica in 2007. Wesley Molina-Cirino, who was 24-years-old at the time of the killing, was subsequently charged, convicted and sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Utica Coffee President Frank Elias tells WKTV that this is a way to show gratitude to local police here in Utica:

"It’s a partnership with our local community. It shows that we support our police officers it shows that we recognize what they do in this community on a daily basis. And it shows that we're in support of them,” he said.

The Badge 4963 Blend will be on sale until the end of May. You can also order online here.

Oriskany Street (State Route 5A) in Utica is now known as the Officer Thomas Lindsey Highway. Representatives from the Utica Police Department, along with State Senator Joseph Griffo, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, Mayor Robert Palmieri, and Department of Transportation officials dedicated this stretch of road in his memory on January 31st of 2014.

