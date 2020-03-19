Utica Fire Displaces 55 People

Volunteers from the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross are providing assistance to 41 people after a multi-family fire early this morning at 301 Elizabeth Street in Utica.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing to 32 adults and nine children, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old.

The Utica Fire Department says 55 people from 33 of the 34 occupied apartments in the building were displaced by the fire.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to the apartment of origin on the first-floor, but there is smoke damage throughout the three floors of the structure.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.