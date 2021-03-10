A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly conducting two scams on individuals that started on Facebook Marketplace.

New Hartford Police say 19-year old Cameron Major made contact with people selling motorized dirt bikes on Facebook under an assumed name.

They say Major arranged to meet the victims late at night on a dimly lighted road in New Hartford

Police say Major paid them with fake money marked in small print “for motion picture purposes only.”

The victims traveled from the Albany and downstate New York areas.

Major is charged with two counts of grand larceny.

New Hartford Police are reminding the public to use caution when conducting private transactions with individuals they don’t know.

They say it's also advised to meet in the day time, in well lit areas, to confirm the identity of the individual that you will be meeting prior to the meeting and to inspect all documents and currency.