Utica Police are investigating three separate shootings that have taken place over the last four days in the city.

Police say a man was shot on the 1200 block of Gray Avenue at around 1:45PM Sunday afternoon. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say according to the victims, he was involved in an argument with another man resulting in the suspect firing several shots at him.

Officials say during the initial investigation, little was learned about the circumstances of the shooting.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Miller Street at around 2:40AM this morning, where they found an 18-year old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned learned that the woman and other parties were standing on a porch when they heard gunshots. Immediately, thereafter the victim said she felt the injury.

Meanwhile, police say the victim of a shooting on Friday on Seymour Avenue was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital due to injuries sustained to his leg. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating each of the incidents and we urge anyone with information to contact (315) 223-3556. Police says they will have additional officers working to support our gun violence reduction efforts.

They says the increased gun violence has to stop and we will do everything we can do ensure that it is. The community is asked to do their part as well.

Anyone with information regarding gun violence in our City contact members of the Major Crimes Unit of the GIVE Investigators at (315) 520-0842.