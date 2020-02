Utica Police are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Blandina Street just before 3:30 Monday afternoon for a shots fired investigation.

When the arrived, the found a deceased individual on the second-floor of the residence in question.

Police say there is no threat to the public as a result of the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Utica Police at (315).223-3510.