Utica Police Investigating Shooting On Mary Street

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on the 300 block of Mary Street.

Police say a house was struck by gunfire several times and the victim was hit once in the midsection.

They say the victim was being self-transported to the hospital but was intercepted by the Utica Fire Department, who provided immediate aid to the victim and took him to the hospital.

Police say they have been unable to interview the victim because of his condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223- 3510, or submit an anonymous online tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

