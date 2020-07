Utica Police are looking for a suspect in the July 21st homicide of Cleastore Jefferson of Utica on James Street.

Police are searching for 32-year old Justin Peak of Utica.

They say the weapon used in the homicide has not been recovered and Peak allegedly made threats to numerous law enforcement if he encounters them during apprehension.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-3510.

.