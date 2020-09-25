Utica Police Release Information On Officer Involved Incident

Utica Police are releasing information on an incident that happened on August 23rd involving a UPD officer and a resident.

Police were called to the 900 block of Blandina Street for a verbal altercation between two residents on the sidewalk.

They say Melissa Henderson admitted to stealing a necklace owned by Jimmy Spratt.

Sgt. Samuel Geddes allowed Henderson to enter her home to return the necklace in lieu of charging her with robbery, for which there was probable cause.

Henderson allegedly threw a different necklace from the second-floor balcony, yelled vulgar and homophobic slurs toward Geddes and threw a bag of garbage in the direction of another officer.

Police say a verbal altercation took place between Geddes and Henderson in which Geddes made inappropriate comments to Henderson and two teens.

Geddes then allegedly sprayed pepper spray in the direction of Henderson and one teenager who was still on the balcony and eventually left the scene.

Body worn footage initially indicates the pepper spray did not make contact with anyone.

However, one teenager was treated by the Utica Fire Department due to the exposure of the pepper spray shortly after the incident occurred.

Sgt. Geddes has been suspended without pay.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says the City will seek his termination under the collective bargaining agreement.

Palmieri said in a statement while the woman’s remarks during the altercation were egregious and derogatory, the UPD does not tolerate or condone Geddes’ language or conduct.

Body-worn camera footage of the incident has been released by the City.

WARNING, THE VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE