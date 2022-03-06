Utica Teen Arrested on Warrant After Police Chase, Gun Thrown in Snow
An investigation into several shots fired incidents has led to an arrest and more investigation.
The Utica Police Department says UPD Crime Prevention Unit officers and deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were patrolling Arthur Street and West Street on Friday, March 4, 2022 at approximately 10:15pm.
Police say they attempted to stop and speak with several person, one of whom is known to have had outstanding warrants for Burglary in the 2nd Degree. "As they attempted to speak with them, all the parties began to flee on foot through various yards," according to a written statement by the UPD.
Officers chased some of those who ran and were able to detain several. One person, identified as 18-year-old Shaquel Hall of Utica, was arrested for the outstanding warrant.
Police traced back their steps following the foot chase and found a loaded 9mm handgun that police say had been discarded during the pursuit. Police say investigators will conduct a forensic investigation to determine which individual discarded the gun.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Utica Police Department or Mohawk valley Crime Stoppers. Calls, e-mail, and messages may be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]