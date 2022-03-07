Utica Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To House in Which She Lived

An Oneida County woman has been charged with arson for allegedly setting fire at a home on the 100 block of Lexington Place in Utica.

Emergency responders were called to the residence just after 6:40PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

When responders from the Utica Fire Department and Utica Police Department arrived on the scene, the entire basement of the home was already engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire before it spread to any more of the structure and to ensure that no one inside the residence was injured. The fire did not spread to other buildings.

One man was pulled from the basement and taken to the hospital. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Investigators with the Utica Police Department and the Utica Fire Marshall worked together to develop a possible cause of the fire. Their investigation determined that it was an inside job and an individual who resided there had allegedly started it.

Ach Kal, a 38-year-old who resided at the home, was arrested on a charge of second degree arson.

Authorities have not released a potential motive for the fire.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation should call Utica Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

