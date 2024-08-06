It's a sad day at the Utica Zoo, who suffered the devastating loss of two long-term residents within a short period of time.

Fans of the zoo are mourning the death of Zeke, the zebu, and Najla, the Bactrian Camel. Both died due to age-related complications.

Zeke had been residing in the Backyards and Barnyards exhibit since 2011 and was euthanized due to age-related arthritis that was deteriorating his quality of life. A zebu can live for 12 to 16 years.

Utica Zoo staff did what they could to keep Zeke comfortable and took proactive measures to ensure his companion, Zack, would not be left alone.

Zebus rely on companionship from members of their species and don't do well alone, so the Zoo made a decision to obtain a new companion for Zack, a young zebu named Ziti.

The pair have gotten along well and are taking comfort in each other due to Zeke's absence.

Utica Zoo members also announced the passing of Najla, a Bactrian (two humped) camel who had been a showstopper since 2005.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old camel began suffering from age-related health issues and chronic dental problems that were also impacting her quality of life.

"Despite extensive treatment for the dental infection, resolution of the problem wasn't possible," the zoo explained.

The a domestic Bactrian camel's life cycle is approximately 40 years.

She leaves behind her mate, Furlow, and staff are monitoring him to ensure he adapts to being alone for the time being. Staff are also exploring options for Furlow to ensure his well-being and comfort.

Nicole Blance, veterinary technician of Utica Zoo, said, "It's unfortunate to have an older collection, but I believe it speaks to our staff's quality of care and diligent monitoring."

The zoo appreciates the community's love and support during this time of grief. WIBX and Townsquare Media send their heartfelt condolences to Utica Zoo.

