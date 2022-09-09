A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.

Philip Domenico is charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class-E felony.

Domenico was issued an appearance ticket and is due to answer the charge in Rome City Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

