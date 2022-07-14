Want to Work at NYS Fair? Hundreds of Positions Need to be Filled

Want to work at the New York State Fair? Hundreds of positions need to be filled to make this year's 13-day event run smoothly.

“Each year, we are grateful to have about 1,600 employees help us throw one of the biggest and most fun events in New York State,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “There’s no way that we could showcase the best that our state has to offer without our temporary and summer employees. There are still plenty of opportunities to join our team.”

Photo Credit - NYS Fair Photo Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Jobs Available

Jobs are available in several areas including Guest Relations, Security, Safety, and Transportation (Tram Conductors). The Fair is also looking to hire Superintendents for the Talent Showcase, the Demonstration Kitchen, and Arts and Crafts.

Guest Relations : Welcome guests and provide information about the facilities, programs, and services available at The Fair. Those in a Ticket Taker role will review and scan tickets at entry points.

: Welcome guests and provide information about the facilities, programs, and services available at The Fair. Those in a Ticket Taker role will review and scan tickets at entry points. Licensed Security Guard : Check all bags at entry points, and/or perform services at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert locations. To be eligible for this position, applicants must have a Security Guard License.

: Check all bags at entry points, and/or perform services at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert locations. To be eligible for this position, applicants must have a Security Guard License. Security : Securing the premises and personnel by patrolling the Fairgrounds, guarding entry points, and verifying visitors. To be eligible for this position, applicants need to complete an 8-hour course.

: Securing the premises and personnel by patrolling the Fairgrounds, guarding entry points, and verifying visitors. To be eligible for this position, applicants need to complete an 8-hour course. Safety : Help guests as needed, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. No license is required for this position.

: Help guests as needed, ensuring all safety protocols are followed. No license is required for this position. Tram Conductor: Help passengers on and off the back of trams, which follow a route that runs the perimeter of the Fairgrounds for the convenience of visitors.

Anyone interested in any of the above positions is encouraged to complete an online application. Work hours, rate of pay, and duration of employment vary per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

Naomi Lynn, TSM Naomi Lynn, TSM loading...

Superintendent Roles

Talent Showcase : Scheduling acts to perform in a youth talent competition, which takes place every day during The Fair at the Talent Showcase Stage.

: Scheduling acts to perform in a youth talent competition, which takes place every day during The Fair at the Talent Showcase Stage. Demonstration Kitchen : Scheduling chefs and demonstrators at various times during the 13 days of the Fair.

: Scheduling chefs and demonstrators at various times during the 13 days of the Fair. Arts & Crafts: Oversee all the arts and crafts entries, starting in early August, with deliveries to the Fairgrounds. The Superintendent will organize and judge entries and set up the winning entries for display before the Fair starts. They will also coordinate the return of entries to exhibitors after the Fair.

If you are interested in a Superintendent position, you're encouraged to email nysfairentrydepartment@agriculture.ny.gov, and submit a cover letter and a resume.

Photo Courtesy NYS Fair Photo Courtesy NYS Fair loading...

Summer Jobs

The Fair is also still hiring for summer employment and you can start immediately.

State Fair Worker : Perform manual tasks, including grounds work, cleaning, and maintenance services.

: Perform manual tasks, including grounds work, cleaning, and maintenance services. Trades Generalist : Perform journey-level work in one trade, and skilled and semi-skilled level work in a combination of other trades in the repair and maintenance of facilities and equipment. To qualify, candidates must have four years of experience in a trade under a skilled journey-level worker.

: Perform journey-level work in one trade, and skilled and semi-skilled level work in a combination of other trades in the repair and maintenance of facilities and equipment. To qualify, candidates must have four years of experience in a trade under a skilled journey-level worker. Administrative: Provide entry-level clerical and office support. This includes answering phones, data entry, typing, and other document preparation tasks.

If you want to work parking at the State Fair, you are asked to reach out to Syracuse Parking Services or apply online.

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair.