WATCH: Karen Goes Ballistic on Flight to JFK & It’s All Because of Her Dog

There's Karen's and then there's this woman. A passenger flying into New York took Karen to a whole new level after she was asked to leave the flight for having her dog on her lap.

The video from one of the passengers was posted to Reddit and quickly went viral. It shows the woman being asked to grab her stuff and leave the plane. But she wasn't leaving quietly.

"Honey, we're about to fight then," the woman said. "Because you couldn't let my dog it on my f---- lap."

Flight Fight

When another passenger told the woman to "get off the plane," things escalated quickly. The irate woman threw a water bottle and started swearing profusely at someone filming the tirade. "Shut your f---- phone off," she screamed.

"Sue her," another woman shouted.

Dogs on Flights

A flight attendant tried to de-escalate the situation, asking the woman to "calm down" but that wasn't happening. The woman claimed she followed the rules for dogs despite having it on her lap.

Southwest welcomes small vaccinated domestic cats and dogs on flights but they must be in an appropriate pet carrier. And the carriers must be stowed under your seat. They can NOT be out of the carrier and on your lap.

Flee the Flight

"Nobody acting this way flies on a flight with us," the flight attendant calmly tells the woman.

She finally stomps off the plane, but not before shoving another passenger's phone out of the way.

WARNING: The video contains vulgar language that is NSFW.

No Arrest

Police responded but no one involved pressed charges so no arrest was made according to the New York Post.

The passenger who was identified as a Las Vegas bartender told Inside Edition she is sorry she got so upset. "However, I felt like I needed to...stick up for myself. I know I need to work on my emotions, but they weren’t right either."

A round of applause to the Southwest employee who somehow managed to stay calm, cool, and collected during the entire tirade. That man deserves a raise.

As for the Karen on the flight, why can't we all just get along and be kind to one another?