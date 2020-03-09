Water Main Leak Causes Sink Hole In Downtown Utica

A water main leak in Downtown Utica has led to the closure of a portion of State Street.

State Street between Lafayette and the Route 5/8/12 northbound ramp will be closed until further notice as the leak is being addressed.

The road may be closed longer than normal as the leak caused a massive sink hole in the road. Officials are asking people to avoid the area altogether, unless necessary, to allow crews to make repairs.

The State DOT is urging motorists to use caution in that area and to always drive careful in work zones.