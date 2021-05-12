We Might Very Well See The Northern Lights In CNY Skies Tonight

Also known as Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are a phenomenon you really need to see at least once in your life. That might happen for you tonight, Wednesday, May 12.

It looks like the last time we had a moment to see the Northern Lights, it didn't happen. That was back in December of 2020. The weather had changed and then nothing. Tonight may be a different situation in Central New York according to Bill Kardas of WKTV. It seems a very sudden thing too that was just stumbled upon this afternoon and is due to some recent spikes in solar activity. Here is what Kardas had to say about the potential for tonight.

At this moment there is no word on the exact timing of it or which direction in the sky to look. So I would say just keep an eye out.

If the geomagnetic field holds up the way it is right now, it will be very, very possible we look up into the skies tonight to see the bright dancing lights of Aurora Borealis tonight. It's not incredibly all too uncommon to see the spectacle in this part of the country, but it's not exactly something that happens all that often either. It takes a certain type of environment to happen which can be explained more here.

You also can track a visual of where it will end up being from Space Weather Live here.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year