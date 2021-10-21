Westbury, NY Man Seriously Hurt Helping Drivers After Crash on Cuomo Bridge

A good Samaritan who pulled over to help two drivers after they crashed on Wednesday is hospitalized with what are being called “serious injuries.”

New York State Police say 61-year-old Michael E. McCutchan of Westbury, New York was standing in the left center lane of I-87 on the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge when he was hit by a commercial van at 4:45am on October 20, 2021. The van was being driven by 39-year-old Francisco A. Lopez Flores of Bay Shore, New York. The accident took place in the town of Greenburgh. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

