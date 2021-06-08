I wish to start off by saying I appreciate you men and women who get locked inside a prison for the entirety of your work shift. I am talking about New York State Correctional Officers.

It seems far too frequent that New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Society (NYSCOPBA) Vice President Bryan Hluska notifies the public about an officer that was attacked. The most recent incident occurred at Marcy Correctional Facility. So what was the cause of the latest attack?

According to Hluska the officer sustained injuries when he ordered an inmate to move from a restricted area of the prison. Hluska says the inmate refused the repeated order to leave the restricted area and kept walking in the prohibit walkway. The officer then approached the inmate and began conducting a contraband frisk. Hluska says when the officer told the inmate to put his hands on a nearby van, the inmate elbowed him and a struggle ensued. Pepper spray was dispersed and the inmate was handcuffed and subdued shortly after, according to Hluska.

While the officer only sustained minor injuries like pain and swelling to his right knee, hip, shoulder and neck, it is still an example of the risk these men and women put themselves in daily. Hluska says,

Assaults continue to rise throughout state prisons and this is a direct result of State Legislators pushing a progressive agenda to weaken the current criminal justice system. With a watered down disciplinary system now in effect, there is no deterrent that exists to stop unprovoked attacks on staff. In addition, two officers sustained injuries last week at Mid-State after an inmate, who was intoxicated on drugs, kicked and fought with officers who were attempting to get him medical attention. They have to endure this just for doing their job!

The officer was treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty after treatment. The inmate, who is serving 8 years on a Burglary Conviction, was moved to a Special Housing Unit pending further disciplinary action, according to Hluska.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.